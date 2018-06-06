MIMS, Fla. -- People aren't the only ones trying to pick up the pieces and dealing with displacement after last year's hurricanes.

2 inseparable Brevard County horses looking for home

Sunny, Chief lived on large property damaged by Irma

Both have medical problems but are good companion animals

In February, a woman reached out to Wild Horse Rescue Center founder Diane Delano for help.

Two horses -- 33-year-old Sunny and 25-year-old Chief -- lived on a large property in Titusville until Hurricane Irma knocked over the fence around their stable. Since October, they've been confined to a stable with their health declining.

"I got a phone call, (and) this lady told me she got two elderly horses, and I cannot take care of them," Delano said. " 'My husband is a World War II veteran, and I have to take care of him and he's 92 and I'm 82, and I cannot do it anymore,' " she said the woman told her.

Delano said that although her rescue center doesn't typically adopt elderly horses because of the cost of care and they are not very adoptable, she had to made an exception for Sunny, an appendix quarter horse, and Chief, a Mustang mix.

Meet Sunny and Chief, two elderly horses displaced after Hurricane Irma and are now looking for a permanent home @MyNews13 shares their story of survival @mlwhr pic.twitter.com/VNJQnHz7Gf — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) June 6, 2018

Sunny suffers from several medical issues, which caused him to lose so much weight that he almost died. Chief is in better health. But overall, care for both horses costs about $600 a month.

Delano hopes to find a permanent home for these horses. Anyone who is interested in adopting them should know that they come as a package deal, have many medical expenses and are too old to ride.

But she said the two horses are very kind and friendly, and "I'm going to tell you, these horses are wonderful therapy animals, they're wonderful companion animals," Delano said.