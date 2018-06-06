CENTRAL FLORIDA -- It looks like the sun is going to be a little hard to find in Central Florida as mostly cloudy skies and some showers are being forecast for Wednesday.

Wednesday to see highs at 88 degrees

Showers and storms return

Heat persists this week

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Mostly cloudy skies will be paired with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as moisture builds from the west.

Highs will not be as warm as recent days, in the mid- to upper 80s. A couple showers may linger into the overnight as lows fall to the mid-70s.

Few changes will unfold on Thursday with as the unsettled pattern persists. Occasional showers and thunderstorms are forecast with highs a touch warmer, back in the mid- to upper 80s.

Throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend, plan on these storms popping up during the afternoon, but coverage will be scattered.

Highs will stay close to the seasonal average, in the low 90s.

Showers and storms pushing offshore will be a hazard to boaters and beach-goers. Seas of 2 to 3 feet will persist offshore with a light chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

In the surf zone, it will not be as flat Wednesday as a minor northeast swell resumes, with wave heights around 1 to 2 feet.

In the tropics

In the tropics, no new development is expected across the Atlantic basin.

Hurricane season runs until Nov. 30, 2018.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.