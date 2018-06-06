ORLANDO, Fla. -- One year ago, a disgruntled ex-employee of Orlando business Fiamma killed five people and later turned the gun on himself.

June 5 marks 1 year since deadly shooting at Fiamma

Allan Saltman lost friend, who was shot and killed

Even though the sign of the business no longer reads Fiamma, the business is still up and running. But the office closed Monday and Tuesday for the anniversary of the tragic events that occurred in 2017.

June 5 may be an ordinary day for everyone else, however, for Allan Saltman, it’s anything but ordinary.

“I just don’t know what to say, I am speechless,” Saltman said.

His friend Kevin Clark is one of the five employees that were shot and killed by a former co-worker, who had previously gotten fired from Fiamma.

Saltman said Clark was one of a kind.

“Incredible person and terrible, terrible loss,” Saltman explained.

Saltman and Clark shared one passion: Photography, and that’s how they met. The two shot sports events together.

Saltman said he will never fully understand how or why this happened but hopes time will help him and Clark’s family heal.

“To say he was a lovely and loving man … You see he was. I mean, he was a beautiful person,” Saltman said.

In the meantime, Saltman is hanging on to pictures and the memories.

“He was a person until he was killed, then he still lives on,” Saltman said. “Still great, fond memories of Kevin. He was a great father, and like I said, a beautiful person. Always willing to help kind of guy. Can't ask for much better.”

Clark leaves behind two children he was raising alone after their mother died in 2010.