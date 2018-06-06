ORLANDO, Fla. -- On Wednesday, two men accused of setting off acid bombs inside a home near Baldwin Park are expected to face a judge.

Nathan Martin, Bruce Steffenhagen face charges related with acid bomb

RELATED: Acid bomb explosion report leads to 3 in custody in Orlando

Beach Boulevard was locked down for 12 hours during a standoff as hazmat crews and deputies tried to get one of the men behind the acid bombs to leave the home.

The acid bombs were homemade and are no bigger than a water bottle, but they can still cause a lot of damage, according to authorities.

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff's Office were called out before 9:30 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing several loud explosions coming from inside a home at 4445 Beach Blvd.

When deputies got to the home they found two acid bombs, which deputies say could cause a lot of harm to people in the area near the home.

People living around here were surprised to learn what their neighbor was up to.

"A little chemistry set in their backyard kind of thing, I just thought what a foolish way to cause a scene," said Craig Goralski.

It did not just cause a scene. The entire street had to be locked down for more than 12 hours because one of the men allegedly behind the bomb, Nathan Martin, refused to come out of the home, which is owned by the other man involved, 56-year-old Bruce Steffenhagen, deputies stated.

A standoff between Martin and deputies lasted for hours, ending with walking out the door into law enforcement custody.

Authorities then found out there were four more people inside the home after Martin gave himself up. Two men came out of the home at two separate times and a couple had allegedly refused to come out until 5:40 p.m.

Martin and Steffenhagen were charged with discharging a destructive device.

Those men are expected to face a judge later Wednesday morning.

The four other individuals inside the home were questioned and then released.