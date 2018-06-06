MELBOURNE, Fla. -- More than 1,000 people are expected in Melbourne this weekend for the "Summit of Seven" boys and men conference.

'Summit of Seven' conference returning for 26th event

Meeting promotes ethics, teamwork for men, boys

The 26th annual conference held at Eastern Florida State College promises a wealth of motivational speakers and workshops on topics such as education, law enforcement, personal ethics and teamwork.

Corporate and community groups are also participating in the event, which runs from June 8-10 and is open to the public.

Spots are still available.