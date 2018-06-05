ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orange County Sheriff’s Office says they’re working tirelessly to find leads on the deadly shooting of man on State Road 408 on May 24.

Craig Arroyo Jr., 21, dies from injuries

Search continues for suspect, leads in fatal shooting

Twenty-one-year-old Craig Arroyo Jr. was shot in the head twice and was found semiconscious in the driver’s seat of a white two-door Honda by former Army medic Zachary Palmer.

Arroyo was on SR-408 westbound at Goldenrod Road. Palmer was able to get into the car by breaking the window, and he began performing treatment to save his life before EMTs arrived.

He was then transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Although deputies initially said Arroyo was expected to make a full recovery, a week later on June 1, the victim was pronounced dead.

It's still unclear how Arroyo sustained the gunshot wounds.

Deputies urge anyone who saw or spoke to Arroyo before the SR-408 incident to contact OCSO or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.