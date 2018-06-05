ORLANDO, Fla. -- June 12, 2018 marks two years since 49 people were killed at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

In honor of the lives lost and impacted by the tragedy, several events are happening around the area over the next week. Here is a listing.

Have an event that should be added? Email us at N13-desk@charter.com

ONGOING:

June 2 - Oct. 14

Another Year Passes – Orlando after the Pulse Nightclub Massacre

Orange County History Center ,(62 E. Central Blvd., Orlando)

,(62 E. Central Blvd., Orlando) A collection of more than 200 images and items from Pulse memorial sites throughout Orlando. Includes community artwork, international messages and tributes and individual mementos.

The week of June 12: The 49 crosses that honored those who died will be displayed. There will also be family art activities.

June 7 - June 13

Oneblood Orlando Blood Drive

Thousands lined up for hours after the attack to donate blood. One of the victims also worked for OneBlood, making this personal for the organization.

List of donation centers throughout Central Florida.

Free comemorative T-shirt

June 11 - 17

Prayer Ribbons Exhibition

Orlando City Hall Plaza (400 S. Orange Ave., Orlando)

The community of Provincetown is pleased to bring back to our city this memorial strand of prayer ribbons as a token of solidarity and love with Pulse survivors, victim’s families and the whole community of Orlando. It will include 49 ribbons with the names of the lives taken at Pulse.

THURSDAY, JUNE 7

Orlando Strong Symposium

Orange County History Center (62 E. Central Blvd., Orlando)

1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be panel, speakers, and tours of the One Orlando Collection

FRIDAY, JUNE 8

Seventh Annual LGBT-Allies Diversity Summit

UCF’s Rosen College of Hospitality (9907 Universal Blvd., Orlando)

8 a.m. to noon

On behalf of the Florida Diversity Council, the Florida LGBT-Allies Diversity Summit planning committee is thrilled to recognize leaders in corporate America and within the community who exemplify recognizable LGBTA advocacy efforts. Barbara Poma will be there.



SATURDAY, JUNE 9

Second Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run

Wadeview Park (2177 S. Summerlin Ave., Orlando)

7 a.m. to noon

The onePULSE Foundation will host the CommUNITY Rainbow Run in partnership with the DeVos Sport Business Management Program at UCF. An estimated 1,500 runners and walkers will join at the Wadeview Park for a 4.9k.

Kissimmee Pride

Lakefront Park, Kissimmee

Noon to 5 p.m.

Join the City of Kissimmee, in partnership with Kissimmee Utility Authority, Experience Kissimmee, and Watermark Publishing Group for the second annual PrideFest Kissimmee. PrideFest Kissimmee is a celebration grounded in welcoming, fostering awareness of and acknowledging the impactful contributions of our local LGBTQ community. Join us for live music and entertainment, food trucks, a variety of vendors, the KUA Kids Zone, and advocacy and support organizations.

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

O-Town Voices

The Margeson Theater at Shakepeare (812 E. Rollins Street, Orlando)

7:30 p.m.

O-Town Voices from Orlando is a play comprised of collected stories, interviews and speeches from Orlando and across the Globe collected during the weeks and months following the Pulse Nightclub attack in Orlando. O-Town Voices was created and directed by David Karl Le and features 18 local theaters veterans, Barbara Poma, Neema Bahrmi (Pulse survivor)

#OrlandoUnited -- a FilmSlam special program

Enzian Theater (1300 South Orlando Ave., Maitland)

1 p.m.

Monthly program shining a spotlight on independent filmmakers. This month's program will honor the victims of the Pulse attack and feature LGBTQ filmmakers and talent, along with Orlando-centric films.

MONDAY, JUNE 11

Pulse Rally to #HonorThemWithAction

Orlando City Hall steps

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On June 11, the Pulse community will rally to demand action from political leaders to end the epidemic of gun violence, reject NRA influence, and address the forgotten needs of the community two years after a horrific mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando left 49 people dead.

TUESDAY, JUNE 12

Acts of Love and Kindness from One Orlando Alliance

Time: All Day

Acts of Love and Kindness is a movement grown out of the spirit of giving and good deeds witnessed in the aftermath of the tragedy at Pulse Nightclub on June 12, 2016. Organizations throughout the area will use this as a day of community service. To find a place to volunteer, head to the Acts of Love and Kindness site.

Sea to Sea Flag and Art Exhibit

Orange County Administration Office (400 E. South St., Orlando)

All day

Section 93 represent a 25-foot section of the world’s largest 1.25-mile original 8-color LGBTQ rainbow flag that was constructed in 2003 in Key West, Florida. The Sea-to-Sea flag stretched from the Atlantic Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico and required more than 2,000 people to carry it. The county will feature a small exhibit on the first floor atrium of the administration building – the banner of the 49 will be hung and Pulse-related work will be showcased.

Orlando Together: Community Open House

Orlando United Assistance Center (East Michigan Street, Orlando)

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Join us at the Orlando United Assistance Center for a special afternoon open house focused on loving our community. Food trucks and other vendors, a special Pulse remembrance activity and more.

Pride in our City

Orlando City Soccer Stadium (655 W. Church Street, Orlando)

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fans can visit the 49 permanent #OrlandoUnited rainbow seats in Section 12.

Pride in the City merchandise available for purchase starting June 11, with 25 percent of proceeds going to One Orlando Alliance, The Dru Project, onePulse Foundation, Zebra Coalition and Contigo Fund.

Ringing of the Bells

Noon

Places of worship across the country will toll their bells 49 times to honor the victims of the Pulse attack. Head to the 49 Bells website to see who is taking part.

Inspiration Orlando United – Mural

801 E. Washington St. / Exterior east wall of the historic Burton’s Bar and Grille

All Day

Artists Michael Pilato and Yuriy Karabash along with co-founder Chimene Hurst have led a collaborative team in the creation of this unique mural in response to the tragedy at Pulse Nightclub.

Annual Remembrance Ceremony