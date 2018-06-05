TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- The case of a possible teenaged girl who was allegedly seen being abducted from a Titusville street has been closed due to inactivity, according to police.

Police say there are no new developments in the case

In an email, Titusville Police Department's Public Information Officer Amy Matthews stated that the investigation into the May 15 possible abduction in the area of Barna Avenue and Kings Court "has been closed pending inactive."

"There has been no significant evidence to continue the investigation, and the possible link to a missing Miami female ended when the teen was found safe," Matthews stated.

A woman says she saw a 15-year-old black girl being pulled into a vehicle on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The girl was described as being 5 foot 5 inches tall and unknown weight with dreads in her hair with one dread that is white.

She was wearing a green shirt and khaki pants.