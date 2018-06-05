KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Carrying and delivering triplets is not just considered rare -- it’s considered a high-risk pregnancy.

An Osceola County hospital is meeting the needs of one couple who survived the risk and just delivered three bundles of joy.

Babies born premature; being cared for at NICU

Osceola Regional NICU became level-3 in May

Family appreciates the close proximity to center

Douglas Puruncajas and Andrea Ugalde gave birth to not just one, but three babies: Augustine, Matias and Nicolas.

The babies were born six weeks premature, only weighing 3 to 4 pounds each.

“I feel blessed. That’s something that just God gave to us,” Ugalde said.

The triplets are being cared for at Osceola Regional Medical Center, which now has the highest level of neonatal care for babies.

In May, the hospital became a level-three Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. They’re the only hospital to offer this type of care for children in Osceola County.

The NICU at Osceola Regional is staffed by Nemours Children’s Health System physicians.

“Having a partnership with Osceola means mothers can deliver their babies in their community with their OBGYN,” said Jane Ierardi, director of the partnership between Nemours and Osceola Regional. “And while they stay in the hospital, they can be next to their babies, and their babies can stay within their community.”

This trio must remain in the hospital, as they still need a heat source, but for the most part, they are gaining weight and breathing well on their own.

While Ugalde has been discharged, she and her family come out to the hospital every single day. She says being close to home has been a blessing.

“The babies have received the best medical attention. All the machines you can see here are new,” Ugalde said. “So I am sure that the babies are in good hands.”

If all continues to be well, this set of triplets should be gearing up to head home in a week or so.