LAKE COUNTY, Fla. -- Officials with Lake County Mosquito & Aquatic Plant Management say a mosquito associated with the eastern equine encephalitis virus has been found in Clermont.

EEE virus found in Clermont

Officials spraying repellant w/ A1 Mister

Officials also using mosquito fish

They say they're spraying the area a lot with their new blower called the ‘A1 Mister.’

Officials say it can cover 600 feet in a matter of minutes with hurricane force winds of 125 miles per hour. Before, they would use a backpack, which they say would take hours.

Along with spraying, officials use mosquito fish.

Without mosquito control, officials say you wouldn't be able to enjoy outdoor activities.

"I can’t really go anywhere, like public parks or anything, unless I have mosquito repellent," said Clermont resident Vanessa Ventura.

The Florida Department of Health says there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity. Marion County has had five cases of EEE.​

"Triple E is eastern equine encephalitis. Statewide right now there’s about 18 counties that are showing signs of it being active,” said Craig Scott, Lake County Mosquito & Aquatic Plant Management Program Manager. ​

Officials recommend draining standing water around your home or property, covering your skin with clothing or repellent, and working with a veterinarian to have your horses vaccinated for EEE.