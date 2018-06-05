ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- Bye bye, bikini.

Miss America Organization dropping swimsuit competition

Pageant will feature changes to evening wear portion

Organization was rocked by email scandal in December

That's the message from the Miss America Organization, which said Tuesday that it's dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised pageant.

Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America who is chairwoman of the organization's board of trustees, made the announcement Tuesday on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Changes will be made to the pageant's evening wear part of the competition, and contestants won't be judged on their attire, the organization said.

In December, the organization was rocked by an email scandal in which former leaders disparaged former Miss Americas. The scandal led to top leadership changes.

The swimsuit portion will be dropped starting with this year's broadcast on Sept. 9.