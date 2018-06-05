FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. -- They became known as the "Soggy Bottom Brothers," lending a hand from one Hurricane Irma victim's home to the next.

Flagler Beach men known as 'Soggy Bottom Brothers' for Irma help

Months after Irma, 1 of 4 friends was in head-on crash with semi

Community is now coming together to help man who helped them

Four friends -- Scott Fox, Paul Chestnut, Eric Cooley and Russ Warner -- were inseparable as they helped their neighbors after hundreds suffered from flooding due to the storm.

"Everything from cutting off roofs to moving furniture to carrying a woman out of her house in his arms," said Fox, co-owner of Tortugas Kitchen & Bar in Flagler Beach.

His "brother" echoed what they have done to help others.

"You're down there pulling items out. You're literally crawling in sewage ... There wasn't even a hesitation," said Cooley, owner of a 7-Eleven in Flagler Beach.

Four months later, they were struck by tragedy.

"I just remember the phone call I got. I didn't know if he was going to come home to us," said Russ's wife, Sarah.

Russ Warner, a father of four, was driving home from work and was hit head-on by semi truck. After the accident, the man who's always helping others was now helpless, with a brain and a spinal injury.

"When the hurricane hit, that's the one thing he wanted to do was go help the people in Flagler Beach," Sarah Warner said.

Now, with mounting bills, long travels to several doctors, and no health insurance, Warner's family needs the same community's support who said he showed up every day to help flood victims from sun up to sun down.

Tonight a local father who the #flaglerbeach community says helped hurricane victims now needs help. How the community is rallying behind his family next at 5 @MyNews13 Photo cred: Eric Cooley pic.twitter.com/sgktna5VBe — Brittany (@BrittanyJNews13) June 4, 2018

"He's just an angel and he deserves the best," Fox said. "We're going to do everything we possibly can to drive some funds his way."

Sarah Warner is already thankful for the support so far, though Russ and the family's lives have changed forever. She said their kids are hoping for their dad back.

"The quicker he can recover, the better," Sarah Warner said. "The better it is for our family. He can get back out there. He can help people," she said.

A fundraiser will be held at Tortugas restaurant June 30. The restaurant owners are dedicating their two-year anniversary to Russ Warner and his family. They'll be doing a silent auction and raffles. If you're interested in helping out by donating items for the fundraiser, please contact Tortugas Florida in Flagler Beach.

If you'd like to help, you can go to Tortugas' website for more information or go to their crowdfunding site .

