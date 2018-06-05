TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- Space Coast Regional Airport is cleaning up following a quick but wicked windstorm that flipped at least three planes on Monday afternoon.

One of the flipped-over planes landed on another one

Despite some damage, no one hurt in unexpected windstorm

One of the planes is still flipped on its side and it landed partially on another plane.

Three airplanes flipped over in Monday's storm, but on Tuesday morning a crane will be used to upright two.

A third plane has already been put right side up.

Airport Fire Chief Terry Wooldridge said a microburst was to blame and the storm also damaged some of the airport's hangars.

These airplanes were tied down when the storm came through, but the winds were so strong, the ropes and anchors were no match.

"It ripped it away from the tie downs and flipped it over the fence," said Wooldridge.

A witness described some of the damage that he saw.

"After it stopped raining a bit, I came out of the hangar because we closed the doors so we didn't get rained on, and one of the doors from one of the other hangars came off and slide up underneath and got one of my hangar-mate's car," said Yahn Gray.

The fire department also had to clean up several gallons of fuel that spilled when the planes flipped over.

No one was injured during the brief, albeit strong storm.