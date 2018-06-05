CENTRAL FLORIDA -- It's going to get so hot in Central Florida today that the bread at your local grocery store will turn into toast.

The highs for Tuesday will be 94 degrees

Heat persists this week

Additional showers and storms

Storms mainly south for Tuesday

Partly sunny skies will enable temperatures to heat up again into the low 90s.

Westerly winds will limit the development of an east coast seabreeze; ingredients will be most favorable for isolated afternoon showers and storms to the south of Interstate 4. Activity will diminish after sunset.

A weak front that has been draped over North Florida will wash out over the area on Wednesday, enhancing rain chances for midweek.

Highs on Wednesday will drop back slightly with the presence of more clouds, in the mid- to upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Highs for the rest of the week will be consistent with the seasonal average of 90 degrees with an opportunity for an afternoon storm each day into the weekend.

Favorable boating conditions will be on hand for the first part of the day, but any offshore-moving storms Tuesday afternoon will become a hazard with frequent lightning.

Seas offshore will range between 2 to 3 feet while in the nearshore waters it will be essentially flat.

This will offer poor surfing conditions with minimal traces in the surf zone.

In the tropics

In the tropics, there is no activity to monitor at this time.

Hurricane season runs until Nov. 30.

