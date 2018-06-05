CENTRAL FLORIDA -- It's going to get so hot in Central Florida today that the bread at your local grocery store will turn into toast.
- The highs for Tuesday will be 94 degrees
- Heat persists this week
- Additional showers and storms
- Storms mainly south for Tuesday
- SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼
Partly sunny skies will enable temperatures to heat up again into the low 90s.
Westerly winds will limit the development of an east coast seabreeze; ingredients will be most favorable for isolated afternoon showers and storms to the south of Interstate 4. Activity will diminish after sunset.
A weak front that has been draped over North Florida will wash out over the area on Wednesday, enhancing rain chances for midweek.
Highs on Wednesday will drop back slightly with the presence of more clouds, in the mid- to upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
Highs for the rest of the week will be consistent with the seasonal average of 90 degrees with an opportunity for an afternoon storm each day into the weekend.
- View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map
- View our LIVE Sky 13 Weather Cameras
- Sign up for Severe Weather Alerts
Favorable boating conditions will be on hand for the first part of the day, but any offshore-moving storms Tuesday afternoon will become a hazard with frequent lightning.
Seas offshore will range between 2 to 3 feet while in the nearshore waters it will be essentially flat.
This will offer poor surfing conditions with minimal traces in the surf zone.
In the tropics
In the tropics, there is no activity to monitor at this time.
Hurricane season runs until Nov. 30.
We want your pictures!
Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.
- Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android
- Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu
- Remember to include your name and location