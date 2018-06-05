TAMPA, Fla. -- There are growing concerns about how ride-sharing giant Uber screens drivers.

More cases are popping up of Uber drivers who passed background checks but actually had criminal convictions.

That has led Uber to announce new policies and safety changes across the company.

Although a quick and convenient way to catch a ride, Uber has seen a small number of dangerous incidents, especially involving women.

A CNN investigation earlier this year determined that more than 100 Uber drivers had been accused of sexual assault or drug abuse. Some drivers had been convicted of felonies in the past. Others had suspended driver's licenses.

That has led Uber officials to make changes. The company has launched an emergency button inside the app that allows the rider to contact first responders in an emergency.

The company also will start conducting annual background checks on its drivers.

And there's now a way to share trip details with friends or family so any problems or incidents during a ride are documented, and the rider's whereabouts are known.

Still, despite the changes, some lawmakers are pushing for government-run background checks of drivers using fingerprints.

Uber officials are fighting that, saying fingerprint checks can miss items as well in criminal histories.