WINTER GARDEN, Fla. -- Two people have been shot in Winter Garden Monday night as a result of a drive-by shooting, says Winter Garden Police.

The shooting happened in Zanders Park around 9 p.m. Officers say when they arrived, they found two people shot, with one of the shooting victims running away from the park toward a nearby home.

Both were transported to area hospitals. One of them is in critical condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Police say there is no information yet on any suspects or a vehicle.

No further details have been provided at this time.