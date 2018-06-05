WINTER GARDEN, Fla. -- A drive-by shooting at a popular Winter Garden hangout at Zanders Park left two people injured on Monday night.

The Winter Garden Police Department stated that the shooting took place at around 9:02 p.m. and left one of the two people shot in critical condition.

The other person who was shot ran away from the park and to a nearby home for help, explained Lt. Scott Allen in an email on Monday evening.

The two people were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Allen stated that police do not have any details yet on what the gunmen may look like or what type of vehicle they were driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winter Garden Police Department at 407-656-3636.