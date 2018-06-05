PALM BAY, Fla. -- The 13-year-old Palm Bay boy accused of shooting two teens last month was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on attempted first-degree premeditated murder charges.

The Brevard County grand jury heard testimony from four witnesses and Palm Bay Police investigators before returning with the indictment.

Along with the two counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder, 13-year-old Eduardo J. Rios has been indicted on one burglary charge and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

According to the State Attorney's Office, Rios will be tried as an adult in criminal court, which is why Spectrum News 13 is identifying the teen.

Rios was first taken into custody after investigators say he forcibly entered a home on Rila Street SE and shot at three teens, injuring two of them.

Authorities said the incident reportedly stemmed from a conflict between Rios and one or more of the teens in the home.

Rios will be taken from the Juvenile Justice Center to the Brevard County Jail, where he's scheduled for a first appearance Wednesday afternoon.