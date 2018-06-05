MELBOURNE Fla. -- Brevard County high school senior, Carter Stewart, has been drafted by the Atlanta Braves.

Brevard high school senior drafted by Atlanta Braves

Stewart is star pitcher of Eau Gallie High School

Stewart is the star pitcher of Eau Gallie High School. With a mid-90s fastball and curve-ball, Stewart has been in the eye of several scouts for a long time.

Stewart's dream came true Monday night after he was drafted in the first round by the Atlanta Braves.

"(It's a) dream come true for anyone who has ever stepped on a baseball field," said Jacob Teeter, Stewart's former teammate.

Stewart was surrounded by his friends, family, and high school teammates as he began his journey into professional baseball.

His former coach says the rich pitching history of the Braves organization is as good as it gets.

Stewart is the second number eight pick from the Commodore baseball program succeeding Prince Fielder in 2002.