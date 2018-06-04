MIMS, Fla. -- The longtime fight for a new north Brevard County library is coming to fruition for some residents.

Mims/Scottsmoor residents come together for new library

Old library was hodge-podge of modular trailers bolted together

Brevard County commissioners OK'd $2 million for new library

A new, modern building is almost done, replacing the decades-old Mims/Scottsmoor Library that was falling apart.

"It's well worth the wait," Julie Pringle said. "We have an incredible facility being put together here."

About three years ago, an online effort began a journey for Pringle, a former teacher, and other Mims-area residents who longed for a new library.

The old one dated back to 1988 and was essentially a hodge-podge of 24 modular trailers bolted together.

"Workers would come to work wondering if a sinkhole would develop under bookshelves," Pringle said.

Years of storms had taken their toll on the building -- whose shelf life was intended to be five years -- until a permanent one could be built.

But budget woes kept that from happening.

"There were plenty of patches, wet, spotty areas, that had to be coned off where you couldn't even walk," Pringle recalled. "Of course, (there was) the smell of mold and concern for resources in the library."

Their concerns finally bent the ear of Brevard County commissioners, who approved a more than $2 million price tag for a new library in 2016.

And now, much to north Brevard residents' delight, the doors will open soon.

"(It's) just a place for reading, classes and just a place for the community to gather," Pringle said with a smile.

The library's construction is actually ahead of schedule, and it's expected to open to the public in August.