NATIONWIDE -- The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

READ: Full Supreme Court decision in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission (PDF)

The justices voted 7-2 on Monday that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission violated baker Jack Phillips' First Amendment rights in a case that had been closely watched both by religious and LGBT advocates.

The justices did not, however, decide on a bigger issue in the case: whether a business can refuse to serve LGBT people.

Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote in his majority opinion that the issue "must wait further elaboration." Kennedy's vote had been closely watched , because although he wrote the Supreme Court's ruling that paved the way for same-sex marriage several years ago, he also favors free-speech rights.

