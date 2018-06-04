NATIONWIDE -- The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.
- Supreme Court ruling sides with baker in wedding cake case
- Colorado baker had refused to make cake for same-sex couple
- READ: Full Supreme Court decision in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission (PDF)
The justices voted 7-2 on Monday that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission violated baker Jack Phillips' First Amendment rights in a case that had been closely watched both by religious and LGBT advocates.
The justices did not, however, decide on a bigger issue in the case: whether a business can refuse to serve LGBT people.
Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote in his majority opinion that the issue "must wait further elaboration." Kennedy's vote had been closely watched, because although he wrote the Supreme Court's ruling that paved the way for same-sex marriage several years ago, he also favors free-speech rights.
Information from the Associated Press and CNN was used in this report.