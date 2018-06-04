SEATTLE – Howard Schultz is stepping down as executive chairman of Starbucks, effective June 26, the company announced Monday.

Schultz is credited with making Starbucks a global brand

He will be named chairman emeritus upon his departure

During his 40 years with the Seattle-based company, Schultz is credited with turning Starbucks into a global brand. Under his leadership, the company grew from 11 stores to more than 28,000 in 77 countries.

"For years I've had a dream to build to different kind of company, one that has the potential to enhance lives and endure long after I was gone," Schultz wrote in a letter to Starbucks employees . "Thanks to you, my dream has come true."

Schultz will be honored with the title of chairman emeritus upon his departure.

In 2017, Schultz stepped down as CEO to focus on global development and the company's social impact initiatives, handing over the reins to current CEO Kevin Johnson.

This year, Starbucks was named the fifth most admired company in the world by Fortune, marking the 16th year in a row the company has appeared on the list.