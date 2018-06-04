ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Police Department investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place at apartment complex right off of Conroy Road.

The shooting happened at the Millenium Cove Condominium, just north of the Holy Land Experience and the Millenia Mall, at around 12:30 a.m., according to police.

Crime scene investigators just left the #MilleniumCove Condos after investigating a police-involved shooting that happened around 12:30 am. We just spoke to someone who lives across from where it all happened. I’ll have another live report at 7:30 @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/6JSGn2nfu5 — Deborah Souverain (@Deb_SouverainTV) June 4, 2018

The Orlando Police Department stated the shooting happened on the property on Cason Cove Drive and more than one officer was involved in the incident.

However, Spectrum News 13 was told that no one was hurt in the shooting and the investigation is still ongoing.