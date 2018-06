ORLANDO, Fla. -- A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old Orlando girl.

Sarah Evans was last seen Sunday in the 1200 block of Windmill Grove Circle.

Authorities said she was wearing a dark green shirt, blue jeans and pink and gray slide shoes.

Evans is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 125 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-254-7000 or 911.