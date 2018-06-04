OCALA, Fla. -- Detectives have released the name of a Silver Springs woman who was found dead in the trunk of a car over the weekend in what they describe as a brutal killing.

Woman whose body was found in car's trunk identified

Laura Russell, 61, killed by Eric Gay, detectives say

Investigators: Gay struck her with flashlight, strangled her

Laura Russell, 61, was killed sometime Saturday, according to Marion County Sheriff's detectives.

Eric Todd Gay, 36, has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder and is being held in the Marion County jail with no bond.

Investigators say Gay, who was staying the night at the home on the 12900 block of SE 4th Place, entered Russell's bedroom with the intent of stealing some of her prescription medications and cash. When she woke up, he choked her unconscious, they said.

He wrapped her in a sleeping bag, but when she regained consciousness, deputies said Gay hit her with a large flashlight, then chocked her with a telephone cord.

The investigation is ongoing.