CENTRAL FLORIDA -- It looks like Monday will start the workweek off with a little combo of some sun and chance of showers for Central Florida's forecast.

Monday's highs at 91 degrees

Hot week ahead

Lower storm chances

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Partly sunny skies are expected on Monday along with highs in the low 90s. A few showers and storms are possible as a weak front drops into the area but the coverage will be widely scattered.

Storms will fade with the loss of daytime heating. Skies will become mostly clear by daybreak. Lows will stay in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be similar, with only isolated storms in the afternoon. The cold front will not bring in any cool air, as highs throughout the week will reach the low 90s.

Storm chances will be a bit lower throughout the week with drier, more stable air in place.

In the tropics, no development is expected in the short term.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the quiet time to make necessary preparations. The season runs through Nov. 30.

Boaters will have to monitor offshore-moving thunderstorms on Monday afternoon as the main hazard.

Seas of 2 to 3 feet while generally flat conditions will prevail in the surf zone.

The rip current threat is lower but swimmers and surfers are still encouraged to be near a lifeguard tower.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.