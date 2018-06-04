LONGWOOD, Fla. -- Loved ones came together Sunday to celebrate the life of a Central Florida pastor who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 4.

Celebration of Life held for pastor killed in wrong-way crash

Orlando Rivera was killed in a crash on I-4 in May

Rivera was involved in multiple organizations across the country

RELATED: Faith community honors pastor killed in I-4 wrong-way crash

Dr. Orlando Rivera was killed in a crash on eastbound I-4 In May. Orlando Police say a driver going the wrong way hit Rivera's vehicle. That driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Emotions ran high as people celebrated Rivera's life at Northland Church in Longwood. He was a pastor at Northland Church for almost 10 years.

"Celebrate the life and legacy of our dear brother of Rev. Dr. Orlando Rivera," Pastor Vernon Rainwater said.

Rivera served as a pastor at Northland Church in the 1990s.

Brenda Delemos is a member there and attended Sunday's service.

"There is not anything he wouldn't do for you... the time he took to sit and talk. We had a lot really good memories," Delemos said. "From marriage counseling, everything, there are so many ways he affected so many people."

Rivera was married for more than 25 years and had 10 children. One of his daughters even performed a special dance during the service to honor her father.

In addition to Rivera's church work, he was involved in a number of organizations in Orlando and around the country.

"He had multiple things in the fire," said Ron Carter with Devos Urban Leadership Initiative. "It doesn't come as a surprise that Orlando did a lot of work for us, and he's going to be deeply missed."