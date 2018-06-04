ORLANDO, Fla. -- A bomb threat forced people to evacuate a RV park on Sunday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Kerry Ericksen told authorities he had explosives in his vehicle

Orange County Sheriff's deputies found no explosives

Ericksen charged with burglary, bomb threat

Deputies stated that 58-year-old Kerry Ericksen claimed to authorities that he had explosives in his vehicle, which was located at 4733 Sandy Shores Drive in Lake Breeze RV Park, according to the Sheriff's Office in an email.

When deputies got there at around 7:07 p.m., they did not take any chances, and evacuated neighbors while they investigated. "A sheriff's deputy knocked on my door and said, 'We have to evacuate the area and there's a bomb threat.' So I put my clothes on and here I am," John Kaplowitz told Spectrum News 13.

Deputies did not find any explosives and Ericksen, whose birthday was Sunday, was charged with burglary and bomb threat.

He was taken to the Orange County Jail.