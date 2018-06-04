ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. -- A dive team from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who went missing after an early morning swim at Lake Orienta on Monday, according to police.

At around 2:30 a.m., a female said that she and her friend went swimming at Lake Orienta and when she made her way back to the dock, she could not find her friend, stated Evelyn Estevez with the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

The police, the Sheriff's Office's dive team and helicopter have been searching the lake and surrounding areas.

No other detailed information has been released.

