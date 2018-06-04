TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- At least three aircraft were flipped over by severe weather at Space Coast Regional Airport in Brevard County on Monday.

Titusville Fire units have responded to the airport over reports of overturned aircraft and possible fuel spills, but not enough to cause a danger.

The airport says it has seen some hangar damage as well.

Brevard County Fire is also at the scene. While not yet confirmed, crews on scene say they've been told it's a possible microburst.

Also reports of power lines down, traffic signals out in north Brevard

➡ Storms flip over at least 3 planes in Titusville

➡ Damaged planes at Space Coast Regional Airport

➡ Also reports of power lines down, traffic signals out in north Brevard

➡ LATEST: https://t.co/s0pynrjjG7 pic.twitter.com/P6YFefWI1Y — Weather Experts (@MyNews13Weather) June 4, 2018

Titusville-Cocoa Port Authority officials said one aircraft flipped on the east side of the airport and two overturned on the west side.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

