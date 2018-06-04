APOPKA, Fla. -- An Apopka woman is in custody after Orange County deputies say she stabbed her roommate and his girlfriend Monday morning.

Apopka woman accused of stabbing roommate, his girlfriend

Suspect charged with 2 counts attempted murder

Paula Benson-Smith, 58, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Deputies responded to North Lake Pleasant Road around 9:23 a.m. after receiving a call about an aggravated battery by stabbing.

According to an OCSO media release, Benson-Smith’s 29-year-old male roommate allegedly got into a verbal altercation with her for an unknown reason.

Benson-Smith then allegedly stabbed her roommate several times with a knife. She also stabbed the man’s 29-year-old girlfriend.

The couple was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The man is in critical but stable condition, while the woman is in stable condition.

Benson-Smith was transported to Orange County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

The investigation in ongoing.