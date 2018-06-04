ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. -- Just minutes into the ride along, Altamonte Springs police officers noticed something suspicious.

They say they spotted two women frantically stuffing bags of something into the trunk of a car. The women sped away as officers approached. In this case the women got away, but officers did get their license plate number.

The officers likely wouldn’t have even noticed the potentially criminal activity while patrolling from their police cruisers.

"You have the radio, the computer, you're enclosed in an area so it makes it difficult for you to use your five senses," said Evelyn Estevez with the Altamonte Springs Police Dept. "On a bike, it gives you that opportunity to use all of those senses, look, listen, smell for anything that might be happening."

Bike patrols in places like downtown Orlando -– or even in the Uptown area of Altamonte Springs -- are routine. But this patrol is a once-a-month detail.

"The main goal of the bike mission is to concentrate in those areas we've identified, where we've had an uptick in crime," said Estevez.

Officers rode through hotels along the I-4 corridor, properties that are typically a magnet for car thieves.

"Hotels, you have a lot of people in from out of town, some people leaving valuables in their cars," said Estevez.

Officers also rode through an extended-stay motel, where they quickly noticed something suspicious –- which they say turned out to be a man with drugs -- something they likely would not have found if they had approached in a very visible patrol car.

"It allows them to covertly run into some criminal activity," said Estevez.

But the bike patrols are not just meant to catch potential criminals. They also allow officers to get to know people.

"You see officers on bikes – they're more approachable," said Estevez.

People like Gail Rogers.

"I've felt unsafe sometimes just getting out of the car, and it was great seeing them – a nice feeling," said Rogers, an Altamonte Springs resident.

People like Rogers can be the eyes and ears for a police force that can't be everywhere at once.

"It makes it easier for us to make contact with citizens because we're not in the confines of our vehicle," said Estevez.

Estevez says there's no set time or place for the bike patrols. They're done at different times of the day and often in different areas of the city. The department also teams up with other law enforcement agencies for neighboring communities for bike patrols.