A new trailer for "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" has hit cyberspace.

Clip pokes fun at Disney princess tropes

"Wreck-It Ralph 2" hits theaters Nov. 21

The sequel to 2012's "Wreck-It Ralph" follows Ralph (voiced John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz (voiced by Sarah Silverman) as they enter the World Wide Web in search of a spare part to fix an arcade game.

In the clip, the duo spots little blue birds (think Twitter), a large tower with the words "Google" on the side, Amazon, Facebook, Snapchat and YouTube. It's a who's who of internet companies.

After being chased by Stormtroopers, Vanellope ends up in a room full of Disney princesses—including Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Elsa, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Tiana and Rapunzel.

The princesses, at first, seem distrusting of Vanellope until she proves she's one of them.

"Do animals talk to you?" Cinderella asks.

"Were you poisoned? Snow White asks.

Rapunzel and Belle chime in by asking Vanellope if she's ever been kidnapped or enslaved.

"Are you guys OK?" she asks after the princesses after the exchange. "Should I call the police?"

The entire scene pokes fun at multiple tropes Disney uses in its princess movies.

"Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" hits theaters on Nov. 21.