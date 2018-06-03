We had only a few showers and storms to start the weekend and we're looking at the same today.

Isolated storms today

Highs near 90 degrees

Much quieter week

Plenty of sunshine to start the day, then a few more clouds and a chance for rain during the afternoon.

Any storm that develops may be strong with gusty wind and heavy rain.

Temperatures will be hot, back to around 90 degrees. Winds will be a bit breezy, between 10-15 miles per hour.

The rain will end early tonight, then partly cloudy skies heading into Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the mid to low 70s.

Winds will stay breezy Monday as a front moves into Central Florida. This front will allow for a few showers and storms to start our work week.

Highs will stay around 90 degrees. The front will drop south Tuesday, allowing for dry air to move in and dropping rain chances.

In fact, there will only be about a 20-30 percent chance for rain for much of the week. A lot quieter than last week.

In the tropics, no new development is expected in the next five days.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.