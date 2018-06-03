OVIEDO, Fla. -- A section of State Road 434 in Oviedo will remain closed while crews repair a 'road collapse.'

The roadway, from Artesia Street and Hammock Lane, was closed in both directions on Saturday.

Florida Department of Transportation officials said a 3-foot wide hole had formed in the middle of the roadway.

The issue stems from an old drainage pipe that crosses under the road.

FDOT is working to find possible solutions to fix the pipe so the roadway can be reopened.

During the road closure, drivers will have to Tuskawilla Road and Red Bug Lake/Mitchell Hammock roads as alternate routes. Detour signs have been posted in the area.