CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket into orbit early Monday.

SpaceX set to launch Falcon 9 rocket

Launch window opens at 12:29 a.m. ET

Rocket will be carrying a communications satellite

The launch of the SES-12 communications satellite is scheduled to liftoff from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The four-hour launch window opens at 12:29 a.m. ET.

The satellite will provide video, data and other communications services across the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East.

PREVIOUS STORY: SpaceX postpones Falcon 9 launch

This launch will use Falcon 9's first stage from last September's OTV-5 mission.

SpaceX will not attempt to recover the rocket's first stage this time around.

The company originally planned to launch last week, but postponed the launch to run more tests.

"Standing down from Friday's launch attempt to run additional test on Falcon 9's second stage," the company posted on Twitter. "Rocket and payload are in good health."

Forecasters are predicting a 70 percent chance of "go" conditions, with winds being the main concern at liftoff.