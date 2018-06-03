JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Sanford firefighter was killed Saturday after two power racing boats collided on the St. Johns River.

Lt. Mike Salber was on one of the boats that crashed during the Jacksonville Grand Prix of the Sea.

The Sanford Fire Department posted on Facebook that one of its own had died in the crash.

"It is with deep sadness and with a heavy heart that we inform you that Sanford Fire Department Tower Lieutenant Mike Salber has passed away this afternoon from injuries sustained during a boating accident," the post read. "Please keep Mike's family in your thoughts and prayers."

Three other people were injured in the crash and transported to hospitals, according to authorities.

The race was shut down after the crash.