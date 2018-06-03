BREVARD COUNTY -- A house on Beechfern Lane in Rockledge is deemed a complete loss after a fire sparked, according to Battalion Chief Ed Syfrett.

Rockledge home destroyed by fire Saturday night

Crews battled blaze for over an hour

Fire was feet away from other homes

Fire crews with the Rockledge Fire Department and Brevard County Fire Rescue battled a blaze at the single-story home for over an hour Saturday evening­­­.

The initial call came around 6 p.m., after Judy Godwin walked out of her home and saw smoke coming from a house across the street.

"It felt like forever because the fire got bigger and bigger," Godwin said.

video of Rockledge house fire @MyNews13 speaks with the woman who called 911 who feared someone was inside the house pic.twitter.com/13TEVq4OYG — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) June 3, 2018

Even though fire crews arrived within a three to five minute response time, crews did a defensive attack from the outside due to the amount of fire on arrival. The fire was feet away from catching to other houses and neighbors say they were able to breathe a sigh of relief as the fire was put out.

"The heat was so overwhelming, we are upwind but it still was an oven over here," explains Godwin.

Rockledge Fire Department reports no one was inside the house at the time and they were able to rescue two cats that were transported to an animal hospital.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.​