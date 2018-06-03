ORLANDO, FLA. -- Saturday was Gun Violence Awareness Day and people all over the country came together wearing orange.

Orlando wore orange for Gun Violence Awareness Day

Nationwide event started after 2013 death of Chicago woman

Moms Demand Action held event in Orlando

The event started after the death of Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed in 2013 in Chicago.

Moms Demand Action put on an event in Orlando for Gun Violence Awareness Day.

The community came together at Gaston Edwards Park to remember Pendleton. The color orange was chosen by her friends.

"Across the county, the organizations involved in Gun violence prevention have sort of adopted that color and come together once a year to honor her on her birthday and of course honor all victims of gun violence," said Andrea Halperin with Moms Demand Action.

One of those victims was Amanda Alvear who was killed at Pulse nightclub.

"Morning came, and instead of hearing from my baby we woke up from the news from pulse," said Amanda's mother, Myra Alvear.

"She was an incredible person with so many dreams and aspirations. She had a heart of gold and an amazing personality. She loved everyone and made you family in an instance," Alvear said.

Alvear and Moms Demand Action want to see gun violence reduced.

"I am an advocate for her and the victims of hate and gun violence. I believe that together we can accomplish more. Someone has to do something about it," she said.