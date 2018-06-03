An Ocala man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after the body of a woman was found in the trunk of a car.

Eric Gay, 36, is accused of killing a woman early Saturday morning, deputies said.

According to witnesses, Gay was seen leaving the woman's home, located at 12925 SE 4th Place in Silver Springs, after spending the night there. Deputies said Gay went back to his home at 1660NE 167th Terrace in Silver Springs, where witnesses say they went to retrieve the woman's vehicle and return it to her residence.

Once back at 12925 SE 4th Place, witnesses said they discovered the woman's body in the trunk of her car.

Detectives located Gay at his residence and determined that around 6 a.m. Saturday morning, Gay went into the victim's bedroom to steal some of her prescription medications and cash. At that time the victim woke up and Gay began to choke her until she was unconscious.

Deputies said Gay wrapped her in his sleeping bag believing she was dead. When the victim began to regain unconsciousness, deputies said Gay struck her with a large flashlight in an attempt to kill her. However, the victim was still breathing, so Gay then cut a telephone cord and choked her.

Deputies said Gay then placed her in the trunk of her car and drove to his place.

Gay has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder and is being held in the Marion County jail with no bond.