DELAND, Fla. -- A 50-year-old man was critically injured after a dispute led to a stabbing at a DeLand laundromat Sunday.

Police responded to Boulevard Laundry on North Woodland Boulevard at about 1:30 p.m.

Donald Frenier and Terrance Calkins, 51, were involved verbal argument while doing laundry.

Calkins then stabbed Frenier in the neck, according to police.

Frenier was transported to Florida Hospital DeLand in critical condition. He was later transferred to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

Calkins was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.