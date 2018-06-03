Firefighters battle house fire in Rockledge

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. -- Firefighters on Saturday battled a fire that engulfed a home in Rockledge.

The Rockledge Fire Department responded to a home on Beechfern Lane.

Crews from Brevard County Fire Rescue assisted with controlling the blaze.

BCFR shared videos and pictures of the fire on its Twitter account.

It's unclear whether there were any injuries.

No other details were immediately available.