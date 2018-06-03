ORLO VISTA, FLA. -- The driver of an SUV was killed Saturday night after the vehicle crashed into a building and caught fire.

Troopers said the vehicle was traveling on Kirkman Road around 9 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, the SUV left the roadway, struck a tree, and then struck an unoccupied building.

The vehicle caught fire, troopers said, causing a small section of the building to also catch fire.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Troopers said it is unknown whether the driver is a male or female due to the condition of the body.

The crash remains under investigation.