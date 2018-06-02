Partly sunny skies are expected today along with hotter temperatures at or just above 90 degrees.

Lower rain chance

Highs near 90

Cold front Monday, Tuesday

While there is still a chance of rain and storms during the afternoon, coverage will be isolated with the better likelihood primarily south of Interstate 4.

Any stray storms will fade with the loss of daytime heating. Skies will become mostly clear by daybreak, but some fog is possible late. Lows will stay in the low 70s.

Sunday will be similar, with only isolated storms in the afternoon.

Monday’s rain chances will be slightly higher as a cold front pushes into Central Florida. While it won’t bring in any cool air, it will provide a more stable environment causing storms to be more limited through midweek.

Highs during this time will reach the low 90s.

Today marks the second day of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season. While there is no activity to monitor at this time, residents and visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the quiet time to make necessary preparations. The season runs through November 30.

Boaters will find generally favorable conditions today with winds from the southwest around 5 to 10 knots. Seas of 1 to 2 feet are expected offshore. In the surf zone, a small east-southeast trade swell is anticipated. The rip current threat is lower but swimmers and surfers are still encouraged to be near a lifeguard tower.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.