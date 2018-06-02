MARION COUNTY -- Less than two months after a Marion County school shooting, officers are making sure they're prepared if it happens again.

SROs in Marion go through active shooter training

Officer Roger Wissinger is a school recourse officer at Fort King Middle School in Ocala. Friday he helped patrol a different school during active shooter response training.

Ocala Police has officers go though the training a few times a year, but this is the first time they're going through it after some of them helped during the Forest High School shooting.

"It could happen to my school. It did happen at Forest High School. I did assist with the Marion County Sheriff's Department on that incident so the training that I received through SWAT and with Ocala Police Department, with this training helped us," said Wissinger.

Thursday, the Marion County Sheriff's Office released the body camera video from the deputy that responded after they say a 19-year-old shot through a classroom door and injured a student.

Sgt. Matthew Bos also helped the sheriff's office that day and is Ocala Police Department's training supervisor.

"My other training officer, he responded with me and I remember telling him while we're going walking through Forest I never thought we would be utilizing our skills that we teach in the real world," said Bos.

"Now that these officers either responded there or were working at time of that incident they're realizing that it could be at any school at any day, so it's giving the officers the confidence that they can respond to these types of situations," said Bos.

Ocala Police had all 12 school resource officers go through Friday's training.

Ocala will have 22 school resource officers next school year.