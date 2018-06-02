BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Palm Bay Police have identified the man who was stabbed to death by his roommate Friday during an argument over groceries.
- Police ID man stabbed by roommate
- Argument was over groceries, according to police
- Roommate faces second-degree murder charges
- PREVIOUS STORY: Palm Bay Police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing
Police were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. to a residence on Wake Forest Road and found 42-year-old Quentin Tracy with multiple stab wounds.
Tracy died from his injuries.
According to investigators, Tracy was stabbed by his roommate 24-year-old Nkhondo Mhango.
Mhango was booked into the Brevard County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery.
During a court appearance Saturday, he was denied bond by a judge.
Mhango's next court appearance is set for June 28.