BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Palm Bay Police have identified the man who was stabbed to death by his roommate Friday during an argument over groceries.

Police were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. to a residence on Wake Forest Road and found 42-year-old Quentin Tracy with multiple stab wounds.

Tracy died from his injuries.

According to investigators, Tracy was stabbed by his roommate 24-year-old Nkhondo Mhango.

Mhango was booked into the Brevard County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

During a court appearance Saturday, he was denied bond by a judge.

Mhango's next court appearance is set for June 28.