PALM BAY, Fla. -- Palm Bay Police Department has arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a man to death Friday afternoon.

Police responded to 1453 Wake Forest Road around 1:35 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man on the ground with multiple stab wounds, who later died as a result of his injuries.

The man’s roommate 24-year-old Nkhondo Mhango, was detained and questioned. Police say they learned that the two got into an argument over groceries being eaten.

Authorities say the argument escalated into a physical altercation, with Mhango allegedly stabbing the victim.

Police also say that the stabbing victim’s girlfriend was at the home at the time of the incident and incurred injuries. She was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mhango is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

He is being held at Brevard County Jail without bond.