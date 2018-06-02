LAKELAND, Fla. -- For the first time, expectant mothers got to see the new Carol Jenkins Barnett Pavilion for Women and Children.

Lakeland Regional Health opens new facility for women and children

Over 1,00 people toured the building Saturday

Doctors can now offer care for Level III NICU babies

It's the new wing in the Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. The hospital opened its doors Saturday to families, and more than a 1,000 came out to tour the new facility.

Construction started three and a half years ago and cost around $275 million to build.

It's a major upgrade for the medical center, allowing its doctors to now care for Level III NICU babies as well as a dedicated pediatric intensive care unit and pediatric emergency department.

"We're able to provide a Level III NICU which means we're able to take care of the tiniest babies and that twin babies won't have to be separated and won't have to be taken out of town to get the higher level of care," said Dr. Timothy Regan, the hospital's Chief Medical Officer.

The hospital has also hired a slew of specialists, including pediatric ophthalmologists and surgeons so families don't have to travel far for specialty care.

Sabrina Lusa was one of the many pregnant women who took a tour of the place with her family.

"It's a lot different than the other one. That's for sure. It's bigger. It's beautiful. Wow," Lusa said, as she toured one of the new delivery rooms, which also have a tub in the bathroom.

Her first child is due June 30. She's terrified, but seeing the new wing made her feel a little better about the upcoming experience.

"It's comforting knowing all of the technology that's here. Seeing everything. All of the comfort features," Lusa said.

The hospital also has an activity center for the children, with interactive games and the capability for teens to play Xbox and PlayStation.

"Sometimes it's scary for kids to be patients and we want this place to be very kid friendly," said Dr. Regan.

The hospital's spokeswoman said there are still several openings for nurses who they're looking to hire to work in the new wing.