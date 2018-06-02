Buffalo Wild Wings has apologized after crude and racist comments were posted on its Twitter account.

Buffalo Wild Wings issues apology after Twitter hack

Crude, racist comments were posted on the restaurant's account

The restaurant chain says the tweets were the result of a hack.

The tweets began appearing Friday evening and included profanity and racial slurs. One post was directed at film producer Tariq Nasheed and used the n-word.

Another post tagged Wendy's, writing that the fast food restaurant "touches kids."

"Well, we were hacked," the company wrote on its Twitter page. "And it wasn't funny. We apologize for the awful posts, which obviously did not come from us."

The tweets were deleted, but not before "Buffalo Wild Wings" began trending on Twitter.

In response, some users joked about Roseanne Barr, whose hit show was canceled by ABC earlier in the week.

Buffalo Wild Wings, known for its sports bar food such as chicken wings, was founded in Ohio in 1982.