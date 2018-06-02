MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Staff and volunteers at the Brevard Zoo are keeping busy with new baby animals born this year.

Brevard Zoo experiences baby boom

Zoo has welcomed several new additions, including emus and a giraffe

Births are part of the Species Survival Plan

The zoo's largest addition is male giraffe calf named Sparkle. He was born to 16-year-old Milenna in the early evening hours of March 17 following a 13–15-month gestation period. He weighed 148 pounds and measured 6 feet 3.5 inches tall.

"For recommendations we pair the animals up, kind of like a match maker for the healthiest population," Brevard Zoo Animal Curator Kerry Sweeney said.

Also this year, following an eight-week incubation, two emu chicks emerged from their eggs. They are the first shared offspring of six-year-old mother Lafawnduh and 23-year-old father Napoleon.

Emu chicks weigh less than a pound upon hatching, but can exceed 100 pounds as adults. The "goofy" birds keep the staff busy and laughing.

The exhibit's biggest stars may be 8-week-old goats Nubian goats Violet and Lily. They are part of the butterfly exhibit and will eventually be part of the petting zoo.

Because they are so eager to play with guests, they keep on jumping over their fenced-in area.

"There's not more magical than a baby goat," Sweeney said.

For the first time, southern stingray Belle gave birth to two pups named Dallas and Clementine, who weighed just under a pound at birth. They are being kept in a smaller enclosure inside the Zoo's 20,000-gallon Indian River Lagoon-themed tank as protection from larger fish.

Stingrays as a whole are threatened by overfishing, coastal development and climate change.

As part of the species survival plan some of these animals once they get older they will go to other zoo's to make sure the genetic pool is increasing and also to assure the species does not go extinct. ​